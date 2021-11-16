Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Sells 29,797 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,797 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,352,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,944 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $158,361,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,874,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,896,000 after acquiring an additional 361,296 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,252,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,660,000 after acquiring an additional 544,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 3,827.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,243,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109,569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.95 and a 52 week high of $18.84. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.76.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 126.92% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $279.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. AGNC Investment’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.00%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.14%.

AGNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays downgraded AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler cut AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JMP Securities cut AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.36.

In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $495,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary D. Kain sold 6,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

