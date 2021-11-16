Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Sells 430 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Asana were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Asana during the third quarter worth $46,000. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Asana during the third quarter worth $220,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Asana during the second quarter worth $310,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Asana by 180.7% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 13,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Asana by 122.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 125,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,809,000 after purchasing an additional 69,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

Asana stock opened at $133.58 on Tuesday. Asana, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.46 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.36 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.18.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Asana had a negative net margin of 89.91% and a negative return on equity of 288.11%. The firm had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.26 million. Asana’s revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

ASAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Asana in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Asana from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities increased their price target on Asana from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Asana from $37.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.92.

In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $1,500,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 498,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,367,687.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $1,340,890.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,264,019.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,013,915 shares of company stock valued at $99,636,500 and sold 112,440 shares valued at $11,977,706. 54.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

