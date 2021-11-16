Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,608 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 31,361 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Willdan Group were worth $9,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Willdan Group by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 87,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 12,285 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 70,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 18,514 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 104,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLDN opened at $40.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $524.09 million, a P/E ratio of -43.13 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.15 and a 1-year high of $54.99.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.43. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Willdan Group, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WLDN. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Willdan Group from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

In other Willdan Group news, insider Adam C. Procell sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $70,072.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Michael A. Bieber sold 22,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $842,299.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

