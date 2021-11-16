Woodstock Corp Invests $444,000 in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Woodstock Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BCYC. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $23,896,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,805,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,828,000 after purchasing an additional 228,442 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 609.7% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 240,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 2,855.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 63,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,072,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 56.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BCYC opened at $61.14 on Tuesday. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $62.08. The company has a current ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -21.16 and a beta of -0.29.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.12% and a negative net margin of 562.38%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $46.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bicycle Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.22.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 4,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $277,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 7,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $279,442.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 550 shares in the company, valued at $19,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,163 shares of company stock worth $1,550,221. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

