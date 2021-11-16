Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Given New $340.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price objective upped by Oppenheimer from $285.00 to $340.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

WDAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Cowen increased their target price on Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Workday in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Workday from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $311.79.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday stock opened at $295.60 on Monday. Workday has a 12 month low of $204.86 and a 12 month high of $300.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.87. The company has a market cap of $73.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,642.13, a PEG ratio of 75.45 and a beta of 1.33.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Workday will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total transaction of $159,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $1,604,604.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 604,251 shares of company stock valued at $158,419,305. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the third quarter worth about $6,790,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,627,789 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $656,658,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 52.5% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 43,463 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,861,000 after purchasing an additional 14,957 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Workday by 67.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 158,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,489,000 after buying an additional 63,489 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the third quarter worth about $271,000. Institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.