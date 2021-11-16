WSP Global (TSE:WSP) PT Raised to C$178.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$158.00 to C$178.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares increased their price objective on WSP Global from C$168.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Friday. ATB Capital raised their price objective on WSP Global from C$150.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of WSP Global to C$168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global to C$185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$179.46.

Shares of TSE WSP opened at C$179.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$21.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$163.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$149.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. WSP Global has a 52-week low of C$90.56 and a 52-week high of C$187.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. WSP Global’s payout ratio is presently 41.82%.

In other WSP Global news, Director Alexandre L’heureux sold 59,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$164.17, for a total value of C$9,707,372.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,628 shares in the company, valued at C$5,684,878.76.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

