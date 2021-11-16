Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Short Interest Update

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, a growth of 349.5% from the October 14th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
WYNMY opened at $8.99 on Tuesday. Wynn Macau has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $21.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.00 and its 200-day moving average is $12.72.
About Wynn Macau
