Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Short Interest Update

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, a growth of 349.5% from the October 14th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

WYNMY opened at $8.99 on Tuesday. Wynn Macau has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $21.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.00 and its 200-day moving average is $12.72.

About Wynn Macau

Wynn Macau, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 14 food and beverage outlets.

