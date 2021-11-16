X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Short Interest Update

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 206,300 shares, an increase of 466.8% from the October 14th total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 211,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of XYF traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,603. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.33. X Financial has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $17.88. The company has a market cap of $253.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.90.

Get X Financial alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XYF. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of X Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of X Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of X Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of X Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of X Financial by 10,541.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 31,309 shares in the last quarter. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

X Financial engages in the development and provision of technology platform for personal finance services. The company was founded by Yue Tang on January 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for X Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.