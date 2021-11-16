Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) Now Covered by Guggenheim

Research analysts at Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on XLO. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Xilio Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:XLO opened at $22.20 on Tuesday. Xilio Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $26.00.

In related news, major shareholder Rock Springs Capital Managemen purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

About Xilio Therapeutics

Xilio Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company which focused on harnessing the immune system to achieve deep and durable clinical responses to improve the lives of patients with cancer. The company’s product candidate includes XTX101, XTX202, XTX301 and XTX401 which are in clinical stage. Xilio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Xilio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.