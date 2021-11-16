Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Boosts Holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,168 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WGO. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 317.4% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 30,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after buying an additional 23,221 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries in the first quarter worth about $295,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries in the second quarter worth about $306,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 2.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 15.9% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE WGO opened at $74.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.24 and a 200 day moving average of $70.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.89. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.59 and a 12-month high of $87.53.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.56. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is currently 8.74%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WGO shares. KeyCorp cut shares of Winnebago Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.91.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.