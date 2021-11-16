Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HRB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in H&R Block by 129.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,766,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,470,000 after purchasing an additional 995,757 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in H&R Block by 174.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,314,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,873,000 after buying an additional 835,184 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in H&R Block by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,083,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,930,000 after buying an additional 811,238 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in H&R Block by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,223,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,213,000 after buying an additional 588,500 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 2nd quarter worth $13,035,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Get H&R Block alerts:

In other H&R Block news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 23,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $604,564.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $386,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,222 shares of company stock worth $1,517,423. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HRB opened at $24.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.77. H&R Block, Inc. has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $26.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.65.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.27. H&R Block had a net margin of 20.86% and a negative return on equity of 770.31%. The business had revenue of $192.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HRB. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, H&R Block currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

See Also: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.