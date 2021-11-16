Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $276,000 Stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd reduced its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,851 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Cameco were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 46.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,443,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,582,000 after buying an additional 2,043,376 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 56,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 1.0% during the second quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 379,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,280,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 73.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 159,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after buying an additional 67,703 shares during the period. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 49.5% during the second quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 388,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,457,000 after buying an additional 128,800 shares during the period. 60.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CCJ opened at $27.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -387.52 and a beta of 0.90. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $28.49.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.49 million. Cameco had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. Cameco’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.0649 dividend. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -85.70%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CCJ shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Cameco from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cameco from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.88.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

