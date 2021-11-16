Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $308,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 69.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,670 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,699,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $534,941,000 after acquiring an additional 28,294 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $472,358,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,778,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,376,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,059,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,745,000 after acquiring an additional 181,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 351.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,298,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,532 shares during the last quarter. 68.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $51.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.68. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $48.38 and a 52 week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

