Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $258,000 in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,647,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,031,000 after buying an additional 362,344 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 11.3% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,423,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,350,000 after purchasing an additional 653,730 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $118,020,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,601,000 after purchasing an additional 15,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 367.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,021,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,420,000 after purchasing an additional 803,206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

NASDAQ:RRR opened at $51.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.19. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.27 and a 12-month high of $58.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.40. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RRR. TheStreet upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.56.

Red Rock Resorts Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR).

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.