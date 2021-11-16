Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $296,000 Investment in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $351,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 66,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 12,168 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $1,926,000. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 546,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,647,000 after acquiring an additional 7,201 shares during the last quarter. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Bradley Blum sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $161,924.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on WWE. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, World Wrestling Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.75.

Shares of NYSE WWE opened at $56.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.78 and a 1-year high of $70.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.15.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.18. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 38.71%. The company had revenue of $255.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is 31.37%.

World Wrestling Entertainment Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

