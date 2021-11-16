Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,565 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FSS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Homrich & Berg bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FSS shares. Sidoti raised Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Federal Signal from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Federal Signal from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

Shares of NYSE FSS opened at $47.97 on Tuesday. Federal Signal Co. has a 52 week low of $30.27 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.06.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $298.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.81%.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

