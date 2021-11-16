Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Yamana Gold’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.09. Yamana Gold posted earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Yamana Gold will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Yamana Gold.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $452.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.34 million. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 7.80%. Yamana Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.40 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank of Canada raised Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Yamana Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.58.

NYSE AUY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.49. 579,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,284,039. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.18. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $6.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Yamana Gold by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 24,387,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,839,000 after acquiring an additional 11,631,896 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Yamana Gold by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,881,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706,000 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,349,000. Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,568,000. Finally, Kylin Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,568,000. 46.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

