Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) to Issue Dividend of GBX 8.55

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.55 ($0.11) per share on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:YNGA opened at GBX 1,500 ($19.60) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £877.16 million and a PE ratio of 993.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,534.37 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,551.67. Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,055 ($13.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,685 ($22.01). The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25.

In other Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. news, insider Simon Dodd sold 2,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,516 ($19.81), for a total transaction of £33,185.24 ($43,356.73).

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price objective on shares of Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Managed Houses and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

