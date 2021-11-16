Yubo International Biotech (OTCMKTS:YBGJ) Shares Up 3%

Yubo International Biotech Limited (OTCMKTS:YBGJ) shot up 3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $44.92 million, a P/E ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 6.22.

About Yubo International Biotech (OTCMKTS:YBGJ)

Yubo International Biotech Ltd. engages in the supply of products that process, store and administer therapeutic doses of endometrial stem cells for treatment of disease and injuries. Its products include Life Shinkansen Liquid Dressing and Life Shinkansen Spray Dressing. The company was founded by Lawrence A.

