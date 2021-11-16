YUMMY (YUMMY) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

YUMMY (CURRENCY:YUMMY) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. Over the last seven days, YUMMY has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. YUMMY has a market cap of $8.77 million and $330,528.00 worth of YUMMY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YUMMY coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

YUMMY Coin Profile

YUMMY’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 771,585,412,180 coins. YUMMY’s official Twitter account is @yummycrypto

YUMMY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUMMY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YUMMY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YUMMY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

