Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) to report $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Alteryx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.13. Alteryx posted earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 91.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alteryx will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.21). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to $0.49. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alteryx.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AYX. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Alteryx from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Alteryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Alteryx from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.67.

Shares of AYX traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.45. The company had a trading volume of 19,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,121. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.49 and a beta of 0.67. Alteryx has a 12-month low of $66.66 and a 12-month high of $140.36.

In related news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.16, for a total value of $177,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,372,125. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYX. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alteryx during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Alteryx by 231.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alteryx during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Alteryx during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Alteryx by 178.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. 65.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

