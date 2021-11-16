Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) to Announce $0.39 EPS

Analysts forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) will report $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Community Health Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. Community Health Systems posted earnings of $0.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will report full year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Community Health Systems.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.56. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CYH shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.45.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYH. Kylin Management LLC purchased a new position in Community Health Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,952,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Community Health Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,788,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,326,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,139 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 174.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,674,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,069,000. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CYH traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $14.76. 867,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,040,937. Community Health Systems has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $17.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.90 and a 200-day moving average of $13.37.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

