Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Leslie’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.28. Leslie’s posted earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Leslie’s will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Leslie’s.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LESL shares. Loop Capital upgraded Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Leslie’s in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Leslie’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.77.

Shares of Leslie’s stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,310. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.70. Leslie’s has a one year low of $19.15 and a one year high of $32.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.56.

In other news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 10,933,841 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $233,328,166.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LESL. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 132.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 467,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,609,000 after purchasing an additional 266,539 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Leslie’s by 6.6% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 6,103 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 196.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,515,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,151 shares during the last quarter.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

