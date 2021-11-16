Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Will Post Earnings of $2.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) will report earnings per share of $2.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nutrien’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.41 and the lowest is $1.39. Nutrien reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 787.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full-year earnings of $5.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $6.04. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $10.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nutrien.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTR. Bank of America increased their target price on Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Nutrien from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. HSBC increased their target price on Nutrien from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James set a $95.00 target price on Nutrien and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Nutrien in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien stock opened at $68.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $39.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.89. Nutrien has a 12 month low of $42.13 and a 12 month high of $73.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 46.46%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

