Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Sharps Compliance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.09. Sharps Compliance reported earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.16. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sharps Compliance.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $13.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SMED. Zacks Investment Research raised Sharps Compliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Sharps Compliance in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the third quarter valued at $2,078,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 552.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 6,607 shares in the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Sharps Compliance in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 751,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after buying an additional 41,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Sharps Compliance in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMED stock opened at $8.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.25 and a 200 day moving average of $10.35. Sharps Compliance has a 52 week low of $7.39 and a 52 week high of $18.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

