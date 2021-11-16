Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) to Announce $0.83 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the lowest is $0.82. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son posted earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full-year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.41. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

Get Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 31.69%. The business had revenue of $124.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.17. 125,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,229. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 52-week low of $29.99 and a 52-week high of $41.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.41 and a 200-day moving average of $35.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTB. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,191,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,759,000 after purchasing an additional 569,342 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 12.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,371,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,215,000 after acquiring an additional 264,862 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the third quarter valued at about $5,104,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,617,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,355,000 after acquiring an additional 82,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 12.2% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 756,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,805,000 after acquiring an additional 82,046 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

Featured Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.