Zacks: Analysts Expect Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Analysts expect Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) to post $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Certara’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Certara reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Certara will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.26. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Certara.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Certara had a negative net margin of 21.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%.

CERT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.33.

In other news, CEO William F. Feehery sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $2,346,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,138,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,179,881.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 13,394,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $399,160,123.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,694,789 shares of company stock worth $442,196,195. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERT. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Certara by 337.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 218,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,977,000 after acquiring an additional 168,951 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Certara by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Certara during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,151,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Certara during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Certara during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,504,000. Institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERT traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,135,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,072. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.30 and a 200-day moving average of $31.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -92.14. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Certara has a 12-month low of $23.75 and a 12-month high of $45.48.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

