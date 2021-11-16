Zacks: Analysts Expect Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Will Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Brokerages expect Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) to announce earnings per share of $0.66 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Commvault Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. Commvault Systems reported earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Commvault Systems will report full year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Commvault Systems.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.09). Commvault Systems had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $177.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CVLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Summit Insights lifted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Commvault Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

NASDAQ CVLT traded down $0.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.53. The stock had a trading volume of 16,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,477. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.37 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.17. Commvault Systems has a one year low of $42.77 and a one year high of $84.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVLT. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 11.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,083,367 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,898,000 after purchasing an additional 210,057 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 863,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,510,000 after purchasing an additional 15,806 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 68.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 705,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,135,000 after acquiring an additional 286,585 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 3.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 696,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,447,000 after acquiring an additional 25,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 6.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 677,698 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,039,000 after acquiring an additional 38,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commvault Systems (CVLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.