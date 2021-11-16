Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) to post earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Advanced Drainage Systems’ earnings. Advanced Drainage Systems reported earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems will report full year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.41 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Advanced Drainage Systems.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $706.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.89 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS.

WMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of WMS opened at $130.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 50.01 and a beta of 1.28. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 12 month low of $61.23 and a 12 month high of $133.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 16.92%.

In other news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total value of $232,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,712.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 10,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total value of $1,210,723.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,872,757.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 743,421 shares of company stock worth $94,042,163 over the last three months. 14.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,713,244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $549,422,000 after acquiring an additional 86,203 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 29.2% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,472,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $359,039,000 after acquiring an additional 785,195 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 10.1% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,976,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $321,036,000 after purchasing an additional 273,343 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 9.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,917,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $315,588,000 after purchasing an additional 254,604 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 7.9% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,015,309 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $217,996,000 after purchasing an additional 147,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

