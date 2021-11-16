Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $958.10 Million

Brokerages expect American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to announce sales of $958.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for American Water Works’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $960.20 million and the lowest is $956.00 million. American Water Works reported sales of $923.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Water Works will report full year sales of $3.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $3.96 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.78 billion to $4.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for American Water Works.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS.

AWK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter worth $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter worth $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter worth $35,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter worth $46,000. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AWK traded down $1.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.74. 624,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,401. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.26. The stock has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.65, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.27. American Water Works has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $189.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 57.38%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

