Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.61 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) to post sales of $29.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $24.30 million and the highest is $38.69 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics posted sales of $35.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full year sales of $112.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $107.45 million to $122.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $140.99 million, with estimates ranging from $105.00 million to $180.89 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.01). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 173.81% and a negative return on equity of 7,204.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.73) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $49.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Karyopharm Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 119.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 22,350 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KPTI traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,181,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,320. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.62. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $650.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.09.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

