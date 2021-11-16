Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Will Post Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Mercer International’s earnings. Mercer International posted earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 550%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercer International will report full year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.92 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mercer International.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $469.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.13 million. Mercer International had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on MERC. Raymond James set a $15.00 price target on shares of Mercer International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Mercer International from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mercer International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:MERC opened at $10.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $717.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.76. Mercer International has a 1-year low of $7.49 and a 1-year high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Mercer International’s payout ratio is 20.80%.

In other news, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg bought 62,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.34 per share, for a total transaction of $649,972.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg bought 37,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $388,855.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Mercer International in the 3rd quarter valued at $408,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Mercer International in the 3rd quarter worth $440,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mercer International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 11,624 shares during the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC grew its position in Mercer International by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 423,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 27,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Mercer International in the 3rd quarter worth $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

