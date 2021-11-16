Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) will post $1.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Paychex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.06 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.07 billion. Paychex reported sales of $983.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Paychex will report full-year sales of $4.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.59 billion to $4.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Paychex.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 28.98%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PAYX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.83.

PAYX traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $125.05. The stock had a trading volume of 992,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,917. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paychex has a 1-year low of $85.30 and a 1-year high of $125.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.34%.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $951,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Paychex by 32.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 61,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,944,000 after buying an additional 15,066 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Paychex by 11.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,380,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Paychex by 4.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 29,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,281,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Paychex by 20.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 328,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,974,000 after buying an additional 55,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Paychex by 3.3% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

See Also: Discount Rate

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paychex (PAYX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.