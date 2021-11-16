Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.95 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) will announce sales of $3.95 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.97 billion and the lowest is $3.94 billion. Bank of New York Mellon reported sales of $3.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will report full year sales of $15.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.84 billion to $15.89 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $16.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.03 billion to $16.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bank of New York Mellon.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BK shares. Argus raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,732,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,572,393,000 after acquiring an additional 578,136 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 61,749,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,163,418,000 after buying an additional 251,485 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,293,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,021,932,000 after buying an additional 957,284 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 20,452,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,047,781,000 after buying an additional 657,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,910,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $659,363,000 after buying an additional 55,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BK traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,159,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,048,920. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.61 and its 200 day moving average is $53.00. Bank of New York Mellon has a fifty-two week low of $37.52 and a fifty-two week high of $60.52. The stock has a market cap of $48.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.61%.

Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

