Zacks: Brokerages Expect Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $175.15 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) will post sales of $175.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $175.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $175.29 million. Heartland Financial USA posted sales of $165.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full year sales of $694.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $689.85 million to $700.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $700.09 million, with estimates ranging from $694.00 million to $706.17 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Heartland Financial USA.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $175.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.82 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 29.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HTLF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Stephens raised Heartland Financial USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLF opened at $51.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.45. Heartland Financial USA has a 52 week low of $36.71 and a 52 week high of $54.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.58%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 388.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

