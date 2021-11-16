Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. Lexington Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.77. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lexington Realty Trust.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $83.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.23 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 65.94% and a return on equity of 11.61%. Lexington Realty Trust’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LXP shares. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LXP. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 6,778,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929,830 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,912,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $676,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $335,000. 99.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lexington Realty Trust stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.04. 8,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,982,232. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.65. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $9.98 and a 1-year high of $15.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 54.43%.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lexington Realty Trust (LXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.