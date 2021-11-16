Zacks: Brokerages Expect Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) to Announce $0.25 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) will post $0.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.24. Meridian Bioscience reported earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will report full year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Meridian Bioscience.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 24.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of VIVO stock opened at $20.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.32. Meridian Bioscience has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $30.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $874.02 million, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.43.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VIVO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Meridian Bioscience by 206.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 1,474.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 260.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

