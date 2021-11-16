Zacks: Brokerages Expect Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $138.77 Million

Equities analysts expect Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) to announce sales of $138.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Motorcar Parts of America’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $130.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $145.00 million. Motorcar Parts of America reported sales of $122.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will report full-year sales of $610.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $598.50 million to $633.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $636.10 million, with estimates ranging from $615.00 million to $665.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Motorcar Parts of America.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 12.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $55,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 58.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,935 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 1,740.7% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 389,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,604,000 after purchasing an additional 368,742 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 23.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 34,632 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 326,288 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 6.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,906 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPAA traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.20. 1,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,197. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $387.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.68. Motorcar Parts of America has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $26.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.27.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers.

