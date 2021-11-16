Zacks: Brokerages Expect National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) to Announce $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) will report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Vision’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). National Vision posted earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 80%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Vision will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for National Vision.
National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. National Vision had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share.
National Vision stock opened at $49.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.34. National Vision has a one year low of $41.03 and a one year high of $65.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.85.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EYE. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in National Vision in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in National Vision in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,433,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in National Vision in the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in National Vision by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in National Vision in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000.
About National Vision
National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.
