Zacks: Brokerages Expect National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) to Announce $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) will report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Vision’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). National Vision posted earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 80%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Vision will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for National Vision.

Get National Vision alerts:

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. National Vision had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of National Vision from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America downgraded National Vision from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Vision presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.70.

National Vision stock opened at $49.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.34. National Vision has a one year low of $41.03 and a one year high of $65.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EYE. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in National Vision in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in National Vision in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,433,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in National Vision in the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in National Vision by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in National Vision in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Vision (EYE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.