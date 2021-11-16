Zacks: Brokerages Expect Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $690.29 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) to announce sales of $690.29 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Primerica’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $712.44 million and the lowest is $668.14 million. Primerica posted sales of $594.72 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primerica will report full year sales of $2.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Primerica.

Get Primerica alerts:

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $693.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRI. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Primerica from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Primerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.83.

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $533,890.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 22,672 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,386.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.94, for a total value of $647,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,950. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 31.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,500,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,926,000 after purchasing an additional 595,992 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 3.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,140,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,109,000 after purchasing an additional 130,160 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Primerica during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,914,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 11.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,500,000 after purchasing an additional 109,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Primerica by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 627,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,055,000 after buying an additional 100,427 shares in the last quarter. 89.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRI traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,344. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.45. Primerica has a 1-year low of $127.69 and a 1-year high of $179.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.06%.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

Read More: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Primerica (PRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.