Zacks: Brokerages Expect Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) to Announce -$0.62 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) to post ($0.62) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Relay Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.68). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.82) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.91) to ($3.64). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.82) to ($2.34). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Relay Therapeutics.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.01). Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 306.80% and a negative return on equity of 38.89%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RLAY shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Relay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Relay Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.40.

Shares of Relay Therapeutics stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $35.23. 10,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,136. Relay Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $25.72 and a fifty-two week high of $64.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.02.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $227,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 32,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,336.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $1,024,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,939 shares of company stock worth $2,074,251. Insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 1.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 10.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 127,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Relay Therapeutics (RLAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.