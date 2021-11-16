Zacks: Brokerages Expect Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $71.91 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) will post sales of $71.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $70.45 million and the highest estimate coming in at $73.02 million. Synchronoss Technologies reported sales of $69.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will report full year sales of $278.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $277.24 million to $279.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $293.94 million, with estimates ranging from $290.13 million to $299.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Synchronoss Technologies.

Get Synchronoss Technologies alerts:

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 12.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS.

SNCR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 28th. Roth Capital cut shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.53.

Synchronoss Technologies stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.89. 1,056,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,886. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $255.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.99. Synchronoss Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $6.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNCR. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the second quarter worth about $49,637,000. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 179.1% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 6,214,512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,915,000 after buying an additional 3,988,158 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 1,784.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,560,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,781,000 after buying an additional 3,371,391 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $4,308,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $3,596,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.