Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.47 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) will report $4.47 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for GAP’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.34 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.62 billion. GAP posted sales of $3.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GAP will report full-year sales of $17.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.19 billion to $17.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $18.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.49 billion to $18.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GAP.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GPS. Bank of America lifted their target price on GAP from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GAP in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on GAP from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on GAP from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.79.

Shares of GPS traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,734,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,918,341. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.46. GAP has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $37.63. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

In other news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 6,945 shares of GAP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $171,610.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in GAP by 73.9% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in GAP by 444.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GAP by 29.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in GAP in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GAP by 19.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 54.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

