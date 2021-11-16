Zacks Investment Research Downgrades China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) to Sell

China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut China Eastern Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

NYSE CEA traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.19. 2,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,636. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.50 and its 200-day moving average is $20.21. China Eastern Airlines has a twelve month low of $17.37 and a twelve month high of $26.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.28.

China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter. China Eastern Airlines had a negative net margin of 15.79% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that China Eastern Airlines will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 31.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 61,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 14,646 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $369,000. 0.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

