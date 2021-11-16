Zacks Investment Research Downgrades GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) to Hold

GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GT Biopharma Inc. is an immuno-oncology company. It discovers, develops and commercializes drugs of therapeutic molecules for the treatment of cancer, myeloma, osteolytic lesions and other unmet medical needs. GT Biopharma Inc., formerly known as OXIS International Inc., is based in Tampa, Florida. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of GT Biopharma in a report on Monday.

Shares of GTBP opened at $4.91 on Tuesday. GT Biopharma has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $19.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.67 and its 200 day moving average is $10.94.

GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.13. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GT Biopharma will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GT Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in GT Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in GT Biopharma by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in GT Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in GT Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.26% of the company’s stock.

GT Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapeutic products based proprietary TriKE NK cell engager platform. The TriKE platform is designed to harness and enhance the cancer killing abilities of a patient’s immune system natural killer cells (NK cells).

