Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Holley (NYSE:HLLY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Holley (NYSE:HLLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HOLLEY INC is a designer, marketer, and manufacturer of products for car and truck enthusiasts. HOLLEY INC, formerly known as Empower Ltd., is based in BOWLING GREEN, Ky. “

HLLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Holley in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Holley from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. William Blair began coverage on Holley in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.75 target price on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on Holley in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Holley in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.54.

NYSE HLLY opened at $13.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.66. Holley has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $13.54.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Research analysts anticipate that Holley will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLLY. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Holley in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,547,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Holley in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,093,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Holley in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,781,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Holley in the 3rd quarter valued at $978,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Holley in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,547,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

Holley Company Profile

Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.

