Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Performance Shipping Inc. is a provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships. The Company’s vessels are employed primarily on time charters with liner companies carrying containerized cargo along shipping routes. It owns and operates container vessels which include Post-Panamax and Panamax. Performance Shipping Inc., formerly known as Diana Containerships Inc., is based in Athens, Greece. “

Get Performance Shipping alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Performance Shipping in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ:PSHG opened at $4.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.04. Performance Shipping has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $7.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.16. Performance Shipping had a negative return on equity of 10.84% and a negative net margin of 29.97%. Equities analysts forecast that Performance Shipping will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Performance Shipping in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Performance Shipping in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Performance Shipping by 18.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 15,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Performance Shipping Company Profile

Performance Shipping, Inc engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships. Its vessels are employed on time charters with liner companies carrying containerized cargo along worldwide shipping routes. The firm operates through the following segments: Tankers Vessels and Containers Vessels.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Performance Shipping (PSHG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.