Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) to Sell

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viracta Therapeutics Inc. is a precision oncology company targeting virus-associated malignancies. The company is pursuing application of inducible synthetic lethality approach in other EBV-associated malignancies, such as nasopharyngeal carcinoma, gastric carcinoma and other virus-related cancers. Viracta Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Get Viracta Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VIRX. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a report on Sunday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

VIRX traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.95. 5,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,820. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 18.00 and a current ratio of 15.78. Viracta Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.16 and a one year high of $24.80.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viracta Therapeutics will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ivor Royston bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $44,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Viracta Therapeutics by 1,006.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,061,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,375,000 after buying an additional 1,874,846 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Viracta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $248,000. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $4,348,000. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $958,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $5,587,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

About Viracta Therapeutics

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viracta Therapeutics (VIRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viracta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viracta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.