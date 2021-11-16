Zacks Investment Research Lowers Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $12.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Aerie posted wider-than-expected Q3 loss on high operating costs. Aerie ophthalmology drugs, Rhopressa and Rocklatan, are gaining traction slowly and steadily. Their approval in additional geographies will aid overall sales. Pipeline progress with other ophthalmology candidates has been impressive and the successful development of the same will boost its portfolio. Strategic buyouts have bolstered the pipeline with promising candidates. Its retina programs continue to advance. The promising market faces stiff competition from drugs like Eylea, Lumigan and Vyzulta, which can make it tough for the company to gain foothold. Both the drugs are likely to face a tough time in gaining market share. Pipeline setbacks may also be a concern. The stock has outperformed the industry year to date.”

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.33.

AERI opened at $11.63 on Monday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $21.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.87.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.10). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 159.85% and a negative return on equity of 1,531.00%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $792,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,000.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

