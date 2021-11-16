Zacks Investment Research Lowers Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) to Hold

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Danimer Scientific Inc. is a bioplastics company. It is focused on the development and production of biodegradable materials. Danimer Scientific Inc., formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp., is based in United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DNMR. Cowen started coverage on shares of Danimer Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Danimer Scientific from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of DNMR traded down $2.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.76. The stock had a trading volume of 9,031,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,470,409. The company has a current ratio of 15.59, a quick ratio of 14.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Danimer Scientific has a 52-week low of $10.78 and a 52-week high of $66.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.64 and its 200 day moving average is $19.30.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $14.47 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danimer Scientific will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total transaction of $139,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Danimer Scientific by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its stake in Danimer Scientific by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Danimer Scientific by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Danimer Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

